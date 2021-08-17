Regarding the letter from the majority shareholder received by AB “Ignitis grupė” concerning the selection of candidates for the positions of the members of the Supervisory Board

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter referred to as the Ignitis Group or the Company) hereby informs that on 17 August 2021 it received a letter (hereinafter - the Letter) from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - the Majority Shareholder) holding 73.08 percent of the Company's shares, informing that the process of selection of five independent members of the Company's Supervisory Board announced on 15 June 2021 is still ongoing and that it is planned that the Majority Shareholder will make a decision to nominate candidates to the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group by the end of September 2021 and that a new Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group is expected to be elected by the end of October 2021 at the latest. The term of office of the current Supervisory Board of the Company ends on 29 August 2021. The remaining two members of the Company's Supervisory Board shall also be delegated by the Majority Shareholder by the end of September of this year at the latest. All candidates shall be elected by the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders.



It should be noted that at the end of the current term of office of the Supervisory Board, their members who are holding positions in the committees of the Supervisory Board at the same time, i.e. Risk Management and Business Ethics Supervision Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and, as the case may be, due to the lack of quorum, the aforementioned committees will not be able to continue their activities. Meanwhile, the Company's Audit Committee will continue its activities.