checkAd

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports Increased Revenue and Net Income QoQ in 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

● Generated $9.6 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2021; up 8% QoQ when compared to Q1 of 2021

● Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million; an increase of 86% QoQ when compared to Q1 of 2021

● Gross profit for the period ending June 30, 2021, was $5.6 million

● Cash position at the end of the period was $6.6 million; an increase of 34% QoQ when compared to Q1 of 2021

● Both Sales & Marketing and General and Administrative expenses decreased as a percentage of sales when compared to Q2 2020

● Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $2.0 million; one of the highest in Company history

● Medical Marijuana, Inc. promoted Company Chief Operating Officer Blake Schroeder to Chief Executive Officer

● The Company and its subsidiaries received two prestigious Stevie Awards in The 19th Annual American Business Awards, the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program.

● Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds celebrated new legislation to decriminalize cannabis in Mexico.

“This being my first quarter as CEO of the company, I am happy to see that we continued to grow in terms of revenue, cash position, and bottom line,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are working to build a global cannabis company that is not only profitable but one that introduces the power of cannabis to new markets worldwide. In this quarter, we’ve seen great momentum in both our Latin American and Asian businesses. These markets continue to represent tremendous untapped value for our Company where we continue to have a first-mover advantage. Our US and European operations have also remained strong and we are looking forward to continuing to progress as we have in recent months, throughout the remainder of the year. While we continue to plan for the future of Medical Marijuana, Inc., we have our eyes on further global expansion, product innovation, and remaining the leaders in cannabis-based wellness products.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports Increased Revenue and Net Income QoQ in 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board