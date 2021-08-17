AIM ImmunoTech Provides Second Quarter 2021 Business Update
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provides a business update.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
As of June 30, 2021, AIM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $57.3 million, compared to $54.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.3 million, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The net loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.11 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Please refer to the full 10-Q for complete details.
2021 Clinical and Business Highlights
After several years of success in various studies and trials, AIM has decided to strategically narrow its focus to trials and activities that have the shortest path to potential FDA and EMA drug approval, thus putting energy into the tasks where clinical results suggest an opportunity for expedited success. AIM anticipates that these planned trials primarily will be AIM-sponsored and AIM-funded.
Immuno-oncology
Analyses of data collected in the Early Access Program at Erasmus Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in the Netherlands found a statistically significantly positive survival benefit when using Ampligen in patients with locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer after systemic chemotherapy. Based on these encouraging data, AIM is developing a protocol design and schema — in consultation with Amarex Clinical Research, Buffet Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska and Erasmus MC — to seek regulatory approval to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Ampligen in the United States and/or the European Union.
Multiple additional Ampligen clinical trials are underway at university cancer centers testing whether tumor microenvironments can be reprogrammed to increase the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy, including with checkpoint inhibitors:
- Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer - A follow-up Phase 2 study of advanced recurrent ovarian cancer using cisplatin and pembrolizumab, plus Ampligen; up to 45 patients to be enrolled; enrollment has commenced, and 17 subjects have now commenced treatment. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03734692
- Stage 4 Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Phase 1/2 study of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer using chemokine modulation therapy, including Ampligen and pembrolizumab. Eight patients were enrolled and treated. We await publication of data. https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03599453
- Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer Metastatic to the Liver - Phase 2a study of Ampligen as a component of a chemokine modulatory regimen on colorectal cancer metastatic to liver; 15 patients were enrolled and treated. We await publication of data. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03403634
- Early-Stage Prostate Cancer - Phase 2 study investigating the effectiveness and safety of aspirin and Ampligen with or without interferon-alpha 2b (Intron A) compared to no drug treatments in a randomized three-arm study of patients with prostate cancer before undergoing radical prostatectomy. Patient enrollment has been initiated in this study designed for up to 45 patients. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03899987
-
Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Phase 1 study of chemokine modulation plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer has received FDA
authorization. The objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a combination of Ampligen and celecoxib with or without Intron A, when given along with chemotherapy. The
goal of this approach is to increase survival. This study is recruiting patients and is designed for up to 24 patients. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04081389
