BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that ChefConf 2021 , the virtual version of its annual Chef community and user conference, will be held September 7 - 9, 2021. The event will bring together Progress and Chef leadership, Chef community members and DevOps professionals from leading organizations worldwide to dive into the latest innovations in DevOps and DevSecOps practices and the Progress Chef portfolio.

“The ChefConf℠ DevOps conference has become a meeting place for some of the greatest minds in DevOps and DevSecOps,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “Designed for a wide variety of audiences—from those who are just entering the DevOps space to those who continue to shape it—ChefConf is the ideal opportunity for attendees to help build their skills, stay on top of the latest trends, and overcome today’s business and technical challenges.”

For a decade, ChefConf has brought the Chef community together to discuss the future of DevOps. This year’s conference will feature three days of inspiring keynotes, roundtables, technical workshops, networking opportunities, Q&As, demos and tutorials to help new and expert Chef practitioners alike accelerate their DevOps journeys. In addition to hearing from Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta and Chef product experts about Progress’ vision for Chef and new Chef product innovation, Progress is bringing together an impressive list of IT experts and DevOps champions, including:

Konrad Schieban – Infrastructure Cloud Consultant, Google

Kyle Ruddy – Technical Marketing at HashiCorp & Microsoft MVP

Johnny Ramos – Senior Client Systems Engineer, Netflix

Lance Albertson – Director, OSU Open Source Lab, Oregon State University

Tim Jones – Security Tooling Product Owner, SAP

Jay Thoden van Velzen – Head of Network & Security Operations, Multi Cloud, SAP

Joerg Weber – Executive Director, UBS



The event will include sessions ranging from infrastructure compliance and continuous delivery to modern DevSecOps. Other topics include:

How SAP Scales Compliance for 10K+ Cloud Accounts and Growing with Chef InSpec

Evolving from Infrastructure as Code to Policy as Code

Improve Your Automation to Reduce Toil

Stories from the Edge

Pitfalls of Infrastructure as Code (and how to avoid them!)



