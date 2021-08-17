checkAd

Usio Wins Contract to Support New York City Economic Development Corporation Vaccines Incentive Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Will Provide Prepaid Card and Technology Supporting Mayor’s Program to Give $100 to get COVID-19 Vaccination

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced it was awarded a contract by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to support the mayor’s recently initiated Vaccines Incentive Program. Under this program, the city will provide a $100.00 cash reward to New York State residents and employees who receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine at sites that run on the City’s vax4nyc appointment platform. Eligible sites are listed on the City’s Vaccinefinder tool.

First-time shot takers will either be mailed a pre-paid debit card or be issued a digital one immediately via email. Usio’s contract is to provide both the physical and virtual cards and underlying electronic payments technology. According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, over 60% of the city's population has received at least one COVID-19 shot. As a result, approximately 40% of the eligible population of New York City qualifies for the incentive where they will receive a Mastercard branded Usio prepaid card.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are very honored that the NYCEDC has chosen Usio for this very important program. Our ability to quickly offer a solution that provided the convenience and simplicity NYCEDC wanted for the payments element of this program illustrates our ability to provide creative, innovation payments technology in both the physical and virtual worlds. The program is already up and running, and we look forward to supporting its success in achieving the mayor’s vision for New York City.”

“New York City Economic Development Corporation is proud to work with Usio to implement this important incentive program,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb. “We have already surpassed $6mm in vaccine incentives, with a goal to distribute $20mm, and vaccinations are key to keeping New Yorkers healthy and to a strong recovery for all. We cannot have economic health without good public health, and we hope this important program will encourage more New Yorkers to get their life-saving vaccinations.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usio Wins Contract to Support New York City Economic Development Corporation Vaccines Incentive Program Will Provide Prepaid Card and Technology Supporting Mayor’s Program to Give $100 to get COVID-19 VaccinationSAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board