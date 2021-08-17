Usio Wins Contract to Support New York City Economic Development Corporation Vaccines Incentive Program

Will Provide Prepaid Card and Technology Supporting Mayor’s Program to Give $100 to get COVID-19 Vaccination

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced it was awarded a contract by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to support the mayor’s recently initiated Vaccines Incentive Program. Under this program, the city will provide a $100.00 cash reward to New York State residents and employees who receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine at sites that run on the City’s vax4nyc appointment platform. Eligible sites are listed on the City’s Vaccinefinder tool.



First-time shot takers will either be mailed a pre-paid debit card or be issued a digital one immediately via email. Usio’s contract is to provide both the physical and virtual cards and underlying electronic payments technology. According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, over 60% of the city's population has received at least one COVID-19 shot. As a result, approximately 40% of the eligible population of New York City qualifies for the incentive where they will receive a Mastercard branded Usio prepaid card.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are very honored that the NYCEDC has chosen Usio for this very important program. Our ability to quickly offer a solution that provided the convenience and simplicity NYCEDC wanted for the payments element of this program illustrates our ability to provide creative, innovation payments technology in both the physical and virtual worlds. The program is already up and running, and we look forward to supporting its success in achieving the mayor’s vision for New York City.”

“New York City Economic Development Corporation is proud to work with Usio to implement this important incentive program,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb. “We have already surpassed $6mm in vaccine incentives, with a goal to distribute $20mm, and vaccinations are key to keeping New Yorkers healthy and to a strong recovery for all. We cannot have economic health without good public health, and we hope this important program will encourage more New Yorkers to get their life-saving vaccinations.”