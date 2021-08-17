Intema Announces the Appointment of Scott Meyers as Chief Financial Officer

“We are very grateful to Anna for holding the fort down over the past year, and delighted that Scott has now agreed to join the Intema team,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Scott's extensive accounting background with multinationals and small businesses, combined with his solid, reliable and modern approach to financial management, will facilitate the effective integration and optimization of revenue generation and the profitability of our recent esports and iGaming acquisitions within Intema’s evolving ecosystem.”



Scott Meyers has over 18 years of experience in finance and accounting for large multinational firms and Canadian startups. Over the course of his career, Scott has overseen $700M+ P&Ls, managed profitability through downturns, and produced growth in stagnant businesses. Prior to joining Intema, he was Vice President of Finance of Complete Energy Solutions, a Toronto-based services company, overseeing all aspects of finance. Prior to that, he worked for companies of various sizes and sectors, including Schneider Electric for more than 13 years, where he saw increased levels of responsibilities. Scott is a CPA and has a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Illinois.



About Intema

Intema stands at the forefront of esports and iGaming with a collection of valued assets that deliver a fast-paced, diverse array of entertainment securing our leadership position in the industry. We thrive on connecting our users to gaming platforms that bring action, thrilling outcomes and endless enjoyment. And we seamlessly connect partners to our robust communities by intelligently using data to ensure maximum engagement and reward for all. Our current ecosystem includes HypeX, Advertiise, TheSMACK and eFlyerMaker. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca

