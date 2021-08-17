checkAd

Fortinet and HashiCorp Announce FortiManager Integration with Terraform to Automate and Simplify Cloud Security

FortiManager Integration with HashiCorp Terraform Helps Customers Efficiently Deploy, Manage and Automate Security Across Even the Most Complex Multi-Cloud Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“With the integration between FortiManager and Terraform, Fortinet and HashiCorp are enabling organizations to automate security provisioning, eliminate errors caused by misconfiguration, and simplify the rollout and change management of security policies. Ultimately, this integration provides organizations with more confidence to implement new applications while reducing their infrastructures’ complexities.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced integration between Fortinet’s FortiManager and to simplify and automate Day 0 and Day 1 operations for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Automating Security Across Complex Cloud Environments
Over 90 percent of enterprises employ multi- and hybrid clouds. As a result, cloud and network operational teams can be overwhelmed by managing infrastructure and deployments across the various different cloud environments they use. Organizations are challenged to interconnect applications and data across clouds, data centers and branches, many times at the expense of compromising security and operational efficiency. At the same time, misconfiguration is the number one security risk affecting cloud deployments due in large part to manual processes.

With organizations leveraging hybrid cloud and multi-cloud to move faster and be more agile, they are looking to automate and scale their DevOps lifecycle through the use of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to provision, configure and tear down needed cloud infrastructure on demand.

Terraform Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric
Fortinet’s integration with Terraform provides customers with more ways to efficiently deploy, manage and automate security across even the most complex multi-cloud environments. These integrations include:

  • The latest FortiManager Terraform rovider supports FortiOS versions 6.0, 6.2, 6.4 and 7.0. With this provider, DevOps teams can freely and easily deploy and leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric in their Terraform-enabled Infrastructure as Code (IaC) across any cloud deployments.

  • Organizations can use the latest version of the FortiOS supported by the Terraform provider with a common configuration used across FortiOS 6.0 to 7.0 versions. This significantly reduces operational complexity and speeds deployment of FortiGate VM Next Generation Firewalls. The FortiOS Terraform provider includes 38 categories, 587 resources, 226 data sources, 378 self-check modules and 822 help files. It has registered more than 56,000 installs.
