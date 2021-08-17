checkAd

Mimecast Announces Integration with Humio, Delivering Streaming Log Management to their Ecosystem

API integration with Humio, a CrowdStrike company, helps enterprise organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the strategic API integration with Humio, a CrowdStrike Company, the only log management platform enabling complete observability for all streaming logs in real-time and at scale. The integrated solution is designed to deliver email-based threat intelligence with advanced detection, investigation and threat hunting. Enterprise organizations leveraging the integration gain search and correlation capabilities across all log types to better detect and respond to advanced cyber threats.

“Email threats are becoming harder to stop and proliferating each day. Business email compromises, spear phishing attempts and the rise of ransomware are among the biggest challenges IT and security teams face,” said Jules Martin, vice president, ecosystem & alliances at Mimecast. “Our integration with Humio helps provide organizations increased visibility with live searches and real time dashboards, empowering threat hunting teams to find potentially malicious activity before it lands in an inbox. Incident response teams are empowered to work faster, a vital benefit when containing incidents before they become a full-scale breach.”

Humio’s unique architecture enables customers to log everything and miss nothing, and joint customers can ingest Mimecast logs with other log sources including infrastructure, network and software. This provides customers with complete visibility across their threat landscape, coupled with fast search performance and comprehensive query language, enabling threat hunters to quickly ask any questions of their data. Humio’s real time alerts and comprehensive API make it easy to integrate with leading cybersecurity platforms for efficient and automated response actions, which can be utilized to modify parameters within Mimecast for preventative protection.

“When responding to advanced cyber threats, enterprise organizations need to move fast and have all relevant information at their disposal to avoid a devastating breach,” said Matthew Polly, vice president, Worldwide Alliances, Channel & Business Development at CrowdStrike. “Teamwork in security is essential in keeping threat actors at bay. We are thrilled for this latest integration with Mimecast as our joint customers will benefit from our blazing fast search capabilities to the number one attack vector, email.”

Mimecast has an industry leading cyber resilience ecosystem and API development platform. For a full list of partners, and to see how each integration is designed to benefit joint customers click here.

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of this integration, please contact: alliancepartner@mimecast.com

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Press Contact
Tim Hamilton
Press@Mimecast.com
603-918-6757

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074





