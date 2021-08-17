Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Second Quarter 2021 Investor Update

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The quarterly shareholder letter is available on the Fusion Fuel website at: https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases.

Entered into agreement with Elecnor for the development of green hydrogen projects in Spain

Entered into a partnership with CCC to develop green hydrogen pilot plants in the Middle East

Entered into Heads of Agreement with Ampol to install demonstrator plant in Australia, establishing framework for JV to pursue other green hydrogen projects in the region

Installed first HEVO-SOLAR units at H2Évora plant; Grupo ISQ, a Portuguese energy engineering and consulting firm, conducted an independent evaluation which confirms 10% increase in performance vs. previous generation

Submitted three projects to Portugal's Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficient Use of Resources (POSEUR); one project has been approved and two are pending funding decision

Obtained confirmation of HEVO-SOLAR Sines as one of four projects submitted by Portugal to Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program

Purchased Benavente factory facility and commenced renovation work



Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Fusion Fuel’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The installation of the first HEVO-SOLAR units at Evora and the purchase and renovation of our new production facility at Benavente leave us well positioned to advance our commercial discussions and to begin to deploy our technology at scale. We continue to strengthen our capabilities across the entire organization so we are better able to navigate supply chain turbulence and execute on our near-term priorities.”

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

