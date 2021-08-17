checkAd

Nuvei Powers Sports Betting Payments for Carousel Group in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Nuvei enables payments for Carousel Group’s SportsBetting.com web and mobile app, and will support future U.S. expansion initiatives

MONTREAL and DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announces an agreement with Carousel Group, a rapidly-growing privately-held licensed sports betting and casino operator. Through the agreement, Nuvei is powering payment transactions for Carousel Group’s flagship brand, SportsBetting.com. Launching initially in Colorado, the Company will support Carousel Group’s expansion across the U.S., as it plans to make its online sportsbook available in additional regulated markets, including Iowa, Indiana and New Jersey.

SportsBetting.com integrates Nuvei’s payment technology, benefiting from built-in compliance and fraud prevention, one-click payments, and real-time user payouts. Nuvei’s wide-ranging alternative payment methods (APMs) and support for multiple bank sponsors offers even greater payment processing flexibility. Nuvei will also provide the required expertise and innovative payment solutions for the upcoming launch of MaximBet, a strategic partnership between Carousel Group and media brand Maxim, offering a multi-platform online destination for sports and casino fans.

“We are excited to be providing Carousel Group with secure and reliable payments as we continue to grow our footprint into U.S. iGaming and sports betting. As our first pilot merchant in the U.S. regulated gaming space, we worked together closely shortly after having received state vendor approval last summer to successfully launch into the Colorado market,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Since then, not only have we expanded our payment capabilities and portfolio of APMs, but through our recent acquisition of Mazooma, we are adding exclusive product functionality, vendor registration and infrastructure to address operator requirements in any regulated U.S. state.”

“We are always looking to provide the best customer experience for our users, so partnering with Nuvei as our payment technology provider enables us to enhance the experience on our SportsBetting.com platform, further helping position Carousel Group and our brands as leaders within the gaming industry,” said Phillip Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of Carousel Group. “Having a diverse set of payment methods is critical for success in the booming regulated U.S. market and Nuvei’s technology allows us to integrate all the key providers.”

