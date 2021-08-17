Caduceus' McLovin's Products Now Selling at Kroger's and Walmart Online

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce McLovin's is now …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus " or the "Company " ), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce McLovin's is now selling it pet food products online at Kroger's and Walmart's online marketplaces.

This latest development constitutes a major break-through into the nation's top two major league grocery chains. "I am grateful that both teams have worked so hard to bring this most sought after and commercially valuable agreement to fruition. We are excited about being able to bring the McLovin's products to the large and loyal customer bases that purchases their products through Kroger's and Walmart's marketplaces." said David Ji, CEO of McLovin's.

McLovin's is also working with Kroger's team on another deal. Please stay tuned as we expect to be in position to announce this upcoming sales development within weeks.

Customers can find our products on the respective Kroger's and Walmart website by clicking on the following links:

McLovin's @ Kroger's

McLovin's @ Walmart

