Caduceus' McLovin's Products Now Selling at Kroger's and Walmart Online

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce McLovin's is now selling it pet food products online at Kroger's and Walmart's online marketplaces.

This latest development constitutes a major break-through into the nation's top two major league grocery chains. "I am grateful that both teams have worked so hard to bring this most sought after and commercially valuable agreement to fruition. We are excited about being able to bring the McLovin's products to the large and loyal customer bases that purchases their products through Kroger's and Walmart's marketplaces." said David Ji, CEO of McLovin's.

McLovin's is also working with Kroger's team on another deal. Please stay tuned as we expect to be in position to announce this upcoming sales development within weeks.

Customers can find our products on the respective Kroger's and Walmart website by clicking on the following links:

McLovin's @ Kroger's

McLovin's @ Walmart

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com .

