Envela Subsidiary to Acquire Avail Recovery Solutions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions, …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions, LLC in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Avail Recovery Solutions ("Avail") focuses on IT asset disposition (ITAD) services-the safe and responsible management of retired electronic equipment. They facilitate reuse of retired IT assets and equipment by refurbishing and then redeploying or reselling them. Avail also recycles discarded electronics, transforming obsolete equipment into raw material. This diverts material from landfills and provides feedstock for making new products.

Envela's ongoing business strategy includes seeking acquisitions with promising synergies, creating value for its shareholders and enhancing its brand with additional product offerings. Acquiring Avail will advance this strategy and expand the Company's presence in the environmentally friendly recommerce sector.

"Sustainability is at the core of what we do, and Avail has an impressive record of delivering creative, sustainable IT solutions through its team of innovative professionals," said Tommy McGuire, President of ECHG. "This is a terrific opportunity to expand our companies' recommerce offerings and generate additional value for our shareholders," added McGuire.

"We are elated about joining ECHG and the Envela family of recommerce companies, and all of the new opportunities this combination promises for Avail's clients, employees and business partners," said Justin Tinkle, President of Avail Recovery Solutions. "I believe we'll significantly enhance our offerings and add considerable value to our customers by teaming with ECHG, whose relentless commitment to quality and innovation is well established. We can't wait to start this exciting new chapter together," added Tinkle.

About ECHG

ECHG helps a number of the world's leading brands and retailers accelerate their sustainability transformations by extending their assets' life cycle. Its services include returns management, product refurbishment, consumer trade-ins, product de-manufacturing, end-of-life recycling, IT asset disposition, recommerce, and reverse logistics.