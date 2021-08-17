checkAd

Envela Subsidiary to Acquire Avail Recovery Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions, …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions, LLC in an all-cash transaction.

Foto: Accesswire

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Avail Recovery Solutions ("Avail") focuses on IT asset disposition (ITAD) services-the safe and responsible management of retired electronic equipment. They facilitate reuse of retired IT assets and equipment by refurbishing and then redeploying or reselling them. Avail also recycles discarded electronics, transforming obsolete equipment into raw material. This diverts material from landfills and provides feedstock for making new products.

Envela's ongoing business strategy includes seeking acquisitions with promising synergies, creating value for its shareholders and enhancing its brand with additional product offerings. Acquiring Avail will advance this strategy and expand the Company's presence in the environmentally friendly recommerce sector.

"Sustainability is at the core of what we do, and Avail has an impressive record of delivering creative, sustainable IT solutions through its team of innovative professionals," said Tommy McGuire, President of ECHG. "This is a terrific opportunity to expand our companies' recommerce offerings and generate additional value for our shareholders," added McGuire.

"We are elated about joining ECHG and the Envela family of recommerce companies, and all of the new opportunities this combination promises for Avail's clients, employees and business partners," said Justin Tinkle, President of Avail Recovery Solutions. "I believe we'll significantly enhance our offerings and add considerable value to our customers by teaming with ECHG, whose relentless commitment to quality and innovation is well established. We can't wait to start this exciting new chapter together," added Tinkle.

About ECHG

ECHG helps a number of the world's leading brands and retailers accelerate their sustainability transformations by extending their assets' life cycle. Its services include returns management, product refurbishment, consumer trade-ins, product de-manufacturing, end-of-life recycling, IT asset disposition, recommerce, and reverse logistics.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Envela Subsidiary to Acquire Avail Recovery Solutions DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units