MediXall Group Announces Appointment of Experienced Health Insurance Technology Executive Travis Jackson as New Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that healthcare technology executive Travis Jackson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that healthcare technology executive Travis Jackson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma. Mr. Jackson appointment went effective, August 16th. He is relocating from Utah to be able to lead the Company from the Health Karma Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience across virtually every dimension of healthcare. Throughout his numerous roles, Mr. Jackson has been responsible for national sales directed toward health insurance plans, providing access to state and county Medicaid plans, and even setting up outpatient behavioral health clinics.

"My career has been about interacting with innovators in health insurance, healthcare technology & wellness products who wanted to be creative about their growth model," said Travis Jackson. "I've been impressed by Health Karma for a while, looking at how it has positioned the company to scale in all the right ways. Its approach to technology and commitment to customer experience is what excited me the most about this opportunity. I look forward to leading the company to new heights in the HealthTech space."

Jackson was most recently the VP of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states, including nearly 3 million individuals under comprehensive risk-based behavioral programs. During his tenure as VP, he led sales, strategy and business development for the company in the West and Midwest US, with his sales efforts directed towards commercial health insurance plans, state and county Medicaid plans and large Third Party Administrators. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, Mr. Jackson was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where he was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Mr. Jackson also has had success in his career building new businesses. He was a founder of both Ascendant Behavioral Health and Highland Springs Specialty Clinics, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Mr. Jackson was responsible for clinic set up including locations, billing, hiring and staffing, IT set up and clinic processes.

