checkAd

TRON Group Announces Partnership with Legend 3D for Visual Effects Services and Education

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients in visual effects and educational training.

Jacob Nguyen, President and CEO of TRON Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Legend, one of Hollywood's premier post-production studios. Legend is a full-featured creative studio, offering visual effects and stereo conversion to major Hollywood studios."

He continued, "Legend's role in the production of some of Hollywood's most popular and profitable films has made them an industry leader for over twenty years. Their work on films such as Marvel's Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther, Paramount's Gemini Man, and Warner Brothers' Detective Pikachu, has brought Legend to the forefront of visual effects. Impression is committed to growing the talent pool of visual effects artists with Legend."

Steve Griffith, CEO of Legend, added, "Legend is partnering with Impression to further develop the visual effects community through education, and to collaborate on projects that benefit under-served individuals and communities. This partnership will help Legend diversify our business and provide new opportunities."

About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. is a holding company acquiring operating companies and assets in growing industries. The company's intent is to grow them by providing management and technical support under its public company umbrella.

About Legend 3D

Legend is a U.S.-based independent stereoscopic and visual effects company based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2001, the company produces visual effects and 3D conversion for motion picture studios.

For further information:

TRON Group website: www.tron-group.com
Legend 3D website: www.legend3d.com
Contact: info@tron-group.com
Phone: (310) 450-9100
Jacob Nguyen, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or t hat events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Actual results may differ materially from t hose currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, t he Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

SOURCE: TRON Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660076/TRON-Group-Announces-Partnership-wit ...

TRON Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRON Group Announces Partnership with Legend 3D for Visual Effects Services and Education LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units