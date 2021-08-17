TRON Group Announces Partnership with Legend 3D for Visual Effects Services and Education

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients …

Jacob Nguyen, President and CEO of TRON Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Legend, one of Hollywood's premier post-production studios. Legend is a full-featured creative studio, offering visual effects and stereo conversion to major Hollywood studios."

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients in visual effects and educational training.

He continued, "Legend's role in the production of some of Hollywood's most popular and profitable films has made them an industry leader for over twenty years. Their work on films such as Marvel's Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther, Paramount's Gemini Man, and Warner Brothers' Detective Pikachu, has brought Legend to the forefront of visual effects. Impression is committed to growing the talent pool of visual effects artists with Legend."

Steve Griffith, CEO of Legend, added, "Legend is partnering with Impression to further develop the visual effects community through education, and to collaborate on projects that benefit under-served individuals and communities. This partnership will help Legend diversify our business and provide new opportunities."

About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. is a holding company acquiring operating companies and assets in growing industries. The company's intent is to grow them by providing management and technical support under its public company umbrella.

About Legend 3D

Legend is a U.S.-based independent stereoscopic and visual effects company based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2001, the company produces visual effects and 3D conversion for motion picture studios.

For further information:

TRON Group website: www.tron-group.com

Legend 3D website: www.legend3d.com

Contact: info@tron-group.com

Phone: (310) 450-9100

Jacob Nguyen, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or t hat events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Actual results may differ materially from t hose currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, t he Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

SOURCE: TRON Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: