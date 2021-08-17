checkAd

Camber Energy's Majority-Owned Subsidiary Announces Q2 Results

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Subsidiary's Revenues were $10.7 Million for the Quarter / $21.19 Million YTDHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its majority-owned subsidiary, …

Subsidiary's Revenues were $10.7 Million for the Quarter / $21.19 Million YTD

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), announced on August 16, 2021 Viking's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of both Camber and Viking, commented, "We are pleased with Viking's second quarter results, and are very excited about steps we have taken subsequent to the end of Q2 to strengthen the organization, including Viking's recent acquisition of a majority interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a leading power generation and energy solutions company."

Viking's Revenue for the Quarters Ended June 30:

Viking Energy Group, Inc.

2019

2020

2021

2nd Quarter Revenue

$8,734,323

$9,549,863

$10,696,633

Note: The figures referenced above are approximate. For specific amounts and further details please refer to Viking's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including Viking's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed on August 16, 2021 with the SEC and available under 'Investors - SEC Filings' at www.vikingenergygroup.com.

Camber's Interest in Viking:

Camber owned approximately 62% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Viking during Q2, and increased its interest to approximately 73% on or about July 29, 2021. Camber acquired its interest in Viking through the transactions described in Camber's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on December 24, 2020, January 13, 2021 and July 30, 2021, and which are available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.camber.energy.

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions and has an interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a power generation and energy solutions company located in Western Canada. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are 'forward-looking statements', which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660097/Camber-Energys-Majority-Owned-Subsid ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camber Energy's Majority-Owned Subsidiary Announces Q2 Results Subsidiary's Revenues were $10.7 Million for the Quarter / $21.19 Million YTDHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its majority-owned subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units