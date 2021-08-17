checkAd

Engine Media's WinView Games Partners with Wrestling Legend Ric Flair to Create the Pre-Slam Livestream Party

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Event will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 7-8 PM ETThe Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin immediately after the Pre-Slam Livestream PartyNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the …

Event will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 7-8 PM ET

The Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin immediately after the Pre-Slam Livestream Party

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that wrestling legend Ric Flair has partnered with WinView Games, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engine, to host the inaugural Pre-Slam Livestream Party.

Ric was released from his commitments to the WWE on August 3, 2021 but still wanted to engage with his fans for the organization's big summer wrestling event. Through this unique partnership with WinView Games, Ric will take paying viewers on an insider's tour of his Tampa home, showing memorabilia, sharing stories, and introducing a few of his friends. Viewers will also have the chance to compete in Ric Flair trivia for $10,000 in cash prizes.

Ric Flair commented on the event, stating that, "I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and keep it real. The Engine Media team has done a great job pulling this together and the WinView Games "Game Party" platform is a great tool for me to continue to grow my personal brand."

"Our focus is to provide celebrities with a monetizable platform to connect, engage, and compete with their fans. Partnering with celebrities such as Ric Flair to help us create authentic and unique experiences is critically important to our long-term plans," Engine Media Chief Executive Officer Lou Schwartz added. "We thank Ric for involving us in this project and look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Register for this once-in-a-lifetime event at gameparty.tv. A portion of the $2.99 ticket price will be donated to the ALS Association. The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting the disease on every front - supporting cutting-edge research, enhancing access to clinical care, and promoting better public policies.

After the Pre-Slam Livestream Party, Ric Flair will kick off the action going with the Watch, Predict, Win Challenge. WinView's proprietary technology will allow viewers to make predictions for match outcomes, specific match moments and wrestler actions. For the top players, there will be $1,000 in prizes awarded.

The Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin at 8 PM ET following the Pre-Slam Livestream Party with Ric Flair. There is no cost to play and the WinView app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Seite 1 von 3
Engine Media Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Engine Media's WinView Games Partners with Wrestling Legend Ric Flair to Create the Pre-Slam Livestream Party Event will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 7-8 PM ETThe Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin immediately after the Pre-Slam Livestream PartyNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units