Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate Strategy

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB; OTCQX:ARBKF), (“Argo” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, today announced it has become the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company to report it has become Climate Positive for Scope 1, 2, and 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions associated with all of its respective crypto-related operations. Climate Positive means that the company is addressing its own GHG emissions to become carbon neutral, and going even further by mitigating emissions through support of projects outside of Argo. The announcement marks a key milestone in the Company’s Climate Strategy, which includes its ongoing and future initiatives in energy efficiency, reducing e-waste, use of waste heat in partnership with local municipalities, carbon capture, and supporting the industry with sustainability standards.

“We are proud to be the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company to reach the Climate Positive milestone and remain laser-focused on encouraging other companies to join us – both inside and outside of the industry. Furthermore, we wanted to publicly issue our Climate Strategy in hopes of encouraging collaboration, input and dialogue among all companies on ways to create climate-positive environments,” said Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain.

Since inception, Argo has been committed to sustainability and believes that cryptocurrency mining can spur renewable power innovation and pave the way to reducing GHG emissions. Over the past year, the Company has built out its Climate Positive Strategy, achieving the below milestones, among many others:

Signed UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now Pledge

Signed Crypto Climate Accord

Purchased Hydro and Wind Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to address 2020 and projected 2021 scope 2 emissions (electricity use)

Prioritized direct renewable power purchases on-site or from a local grid

Purchased Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs) for 2020 and projected 2021 scope 3 emissions from the company supply chain (VERs are certified by the American Carbon Registry and Gold Standard)

Purchased additional VERs in excess of 2020 and projected 2021 scope 3 emissions to demonstrate commitment to climate action and have a ‘climate positive’ overall impact (VERs are certified by Gold Standard)

Further, Argo is pleased to announce that it is now a participant of the UNFCCC’s Climate Neutral Now Initiative. As a participant, Argo undertakes to measure, reduce, contribute, and report emissions on a yearly basis in order to achieve a Climate Neutral world by 2050.