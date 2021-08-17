checkAd

Disguise Expansion in EMEA Brings New Senior Leadership Hires in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced the organization of its senior leadership team in EMEA. Disguise brings on industry veterans Tony Lewis and Lynda Morris to head up expansion and recruitment efforts to build an EMEA team of costume experts across sales, design and marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005379/en/

David Carscadden, Lynda Morris and Tony Lewis join Disguise EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

David Carscadden, Lynda Morris and Tony Lewis join Disguise EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

David Carscadden, currently the Managing Director of JAKKS EMEA, and 12-year executive at JAKKS, will now lead both Disguise and JAKKS teams in EMEA. He will focus on leading both divisions and strengthening distribution channels and retail partnerships for Disguise’s vast range of costumes and fancy dress as well as leveraging JAKKS expertise in role play and dress up. His UK based teams will be led by Tony Lewis for sales and marketing and Lynda Morris for design and development.

Tony Lewis has officially taken on the role of Sales and Marketing Director in EMEA. A costume industry veteran with 30 years of experience with companies like Christy’s, Amscan and Character World, Tony will bring extensive expertise to the Disguise division. He will be working closely with JAKKS to build and develop retailer and buyer relationships across the whole of Europe, while growing the list of dress up clients for both Disguise and the JAKKS team. He heads up all forecasting, planning and joint ventures as well regional and local sales teams, building and developing the customer and wider distribution base. He is currently recruiting an experienced costume sales and business development team for the UK & EMEA.

Lynda Morris will be bringing decades of design and management experience within the children and adult apparel space as well as 7 years experience in Halloween with Rubie’s to her new role as Design Lead for UK and EMEA. She will work in tandem with Tony Lewis and JAKKS teams on forecasting, safety testing and presenting concepts and styles to licensors and customers. She will also build out a creative and development team in the UK to ramp up for design this year and production in 2022. Her new team will take on the task of creating hundreds of innovative styles for Disguise’s existing and new licenses.

“We are excited to continue to expand our presence in EMEA. An enhanced dress up and role play line is a natural complement to our strong toy portfolio,” said Dan Cooney, EVP JAKKS Pacific.

“This year we have been focused on maximizing our existing licenses and building structure for new brand acquisitions to be announced soon. With the recent awards of some large licenses with a global scope, it made sense to hire in industry talent and start growing our team now,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “With Tony and Lynda leading the business, we have the ground work ready to develop and expand into new regions and countries quickly. We can activate faster on new licenses and brands and bring these incredible new costumes and accessories to retail for all major dress up holidays in EMEA.”

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, and expertise in licensing, each costume is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s costumes and accessories are available online, at major retailers and specialty stores across the world.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

Jakks Pacific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disguise Expansion in EMEA Brings New Senior Leadership Hires in the UK Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced the organization of its senior leadership team in EMEA. Disguise brings on industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Sproutly Acquires Assets of CannaHive Inc.
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21JAKKS Pacific Launches New “Disney ily 4EVER” Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Disguise Announces Multi-year License Renewal of Long­time and Beloved Sesame Street Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Disguise Announces Multi-year Renewal of Pokémon Costume Rights in North America and Oceania
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten