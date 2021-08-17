Disguise Expansion in EMEA Brings New Senior Leadership Hires in the UK

Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced the organization of its senior leadership team in EMEA. Disguise brings on industry veterans Tony Lewis and Lynda Morris to head up expansion and recruitment efforts to build an EMEA team of costume experts across sales, design and marketing.

David Carscadden, Lynda Morris and Tony Lewis join Disguise EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

David Carscadden, currently the Managing Director of JAKKS EMEA, and 12-year executive at JAKKS, will now lead both Disguise and JAKKS teams in EMEA. He will focus on leading both divisions and strengthening distribution channels and retail partnerships for Disguise’s vast range of costumes and fancy dress as well as leveraging JAKKS expertise in role play and dress up. His UK based teams will be led by Tony Lewis for sales and marketing and Lynda Morris for design and development.

Tony Lewis has officially taken on the role of Sales and Marketing Director in EMEA. A costume industry veteran with 30 years of experience with companies like Christy’s, Amscan and Character World, Tony will bring extensive expertise to the Disguise division. He will be working closely with JAKKS to build and develop retailer and buyer relationships across the whole of Europe, while growing the list of dress up clients for both Disguise and the JAKKS team. He heads up all forecasting, planning and joint ventures as well regional and local sales teams, building and developing the customer and wider distribution base. He is currently recruiting an experienced costume sales and business development team for the UK & EMEA.

Lynda Morris will be bringing decades of design and management experience within the children and adult apparel space as well as 7 years experience in Halloween with Rubie’s to her new role as Design Lead for UK and EMEA. She will work in tandem with Tony Lewis and JAKKS teams on forecasting, safety testing and presenting concepts and styles to licensors and customers. She will also build out a creative and development team in the UK to ramp up for design this year and production in 2022. Her new team will take on the task of creating hundreds of innovative styles for Disguise’s existing and new licenses.

“We are excited to continue to expand our presence in EMEA. An enhanced dress up and role play line is a natural complement to our strong toy portfolio,” said Dan Cooney, EVP JAKKS Pacific.

“This year we have been focused on maximizing our existing licenses and building structure for new brand acquisitions to be announced soon. With the recent awards of some large licenses with a global scope, it made sense to hire in industry talent and start growing our team now,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “With Tony and Lynda leading the business, we have the ground work ready to develop and expand into new regions and countries quickly. We can activate faster on new licenses and brands and bring these incredible new costumes and accessories to retail for all major dress up holidays in EMEA.”

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, and expertise in licensing, each costume is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s costumes and accessories are available online, at major retailers and specialty stores across the world.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

