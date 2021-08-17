checkAd

 Fubo Sports Network to Premiere Season Two of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas on August 22

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Former 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is back - season two of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas starts streaming Sunday, August 22 at 7pm ET/PT on Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

Season two is expected to feature Arenas’ sometimes controversial and always entertaining hot takes, and his interviews with some of the best in the business. Upcoming guests will include:

  • Chicago Bulls Guard-Forward DeMar DeRozan
  • Former NBA Forward Richard Jefferson

The basketball-centric talk series centers on athletes and fans, and how the game impacts their lives both on and off the court. Season one guests included Dwyane Wade, Stephen A. Smith and Nick Young.

"I'm excited to run No Chill back with Fubo Sports Network for the 2021-2022 season,” said Arenas. “Our show reached new heights in our first season together, and I have no doubt we'll build on that success in season two."

“The audience response to No Chill’s first season on Fubo Sports Network was tremendous, and we’re so thrilled to team up with Gil and give them more,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming. “Gil always comes to the table with a perspective uniquely his own, and we can’t wait for fans to see what we’re cooking up for season two.”

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas is produced in Los Angeles and distributed by Fubo Sports Network as a vodcast and audio podcast series. New episodes will air every Sunday at 7pm ET/PT.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content from CampusLore, FanDuel, Stadium, The Players Tribune, USA TODAY and VSiN, among others. Stream for free on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of fuboTV and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance and fuboTV’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, and new strategic partnerships. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

