checkAd

Deep Down Successfully Completes Carousel Rental Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:06  |  25   |   |   

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW) ("Deep Down"), a specialist in offshore energy production control equipment and services, today announced the successful completion of a previously announced project for the rental of its 3,500 metric ton carousel and associated umbilical spooling services.

The project included the mounting and sea-fastening of Deep Down’s carousel onto a customer-provided barge, trans-spooling of three umbilicals totaling 93,600 meters in length from an umbilical manufacturer’s facility onto the barge-mounted carousel, transportation of the fully loaded carousel to a secondary spool base, and the subsequent trans-spooling of the umbilicals from the barge-mounted carousel to an installation vessel’s carousels. Deep Down also engineered and manufactured structures for securing each of the umbilical terminations during the spooling and transit operations.

“Completing a job of this magnitude with no personnel injuries, no damage to the customer’s products, and no impact to the environment is a testament to our team’s umbilical and cable management expertise,” said Charles Njuguna, President and CEO of Deep Down, Inc. “Even when the client requested an expedited vessel sail date, our team exhibited the knowledge and creativity to increase the spooling efficiency of our equipment while in the field in order to accommodate this request.”

“Such success would not have been possible without strong collaboration between all parties involved, especially with our customer who is serving as the installation contractor for the project. We look forward to continuing our long and fruitful relationships with the companies we worked with during this project and to providing support for their future umbilical and cable management needs,” Mr. Njuguna added.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)
Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater energy production system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include subsea distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads and installation buoyancy. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements 
Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Investor Relations:
Trevor Ashurst
VP of Finance
tashurst@deepdowninc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af276ad8-060b-4aa5 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5130c88c-833f-417d ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deep Down Successfully Completes Carousel Rental Project HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW) ("Deep Down"), a specialist in offshore energy production control equipment and services, today announced the successful completion of a previously announced project for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board