checkAd

Neovasc Announces Submission of COSIRA-II Protocol Supplement to FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:05  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NasdaqTSX: NVCN) announced today that it has filed a supplement to the COSIRA-II Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).  Following multiple productive discussions with FDA over the past several months, the protocol for the previously approved COSIRA-II study has been supplemented in consideration of additional experience and key questions arising from the October 2020 Circulatory Systems Devices Panel Meeting regarding the Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”).

COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina. The proposed primary endpoint of the trial is change in exercise tolerance testing time via a modified Bruce protocol between baseline and 6-month follow-up. The study is planned to enroll approximately 380 patients at up to 50 sites primarily in the United States. The trial will include patients with Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) Class III-IV refractory angina on maximally tolerated medical therapy without further options for revascularization via coronary intervention or bypass grafting. The principal investigators of the trial are Gregg Stone, M.D., Mt. Sinai Health System, New York, NY and Tim Henry, M.D., Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH.

According to literature, COSIRA-II will be the largest sham-controlled device trial in the history of coronary artery disease studies.(1) “Submission of the IDE Supplement is an important step as we work towards commencing the trial this year. Our intention is to run a definitive trial that will provide the clinical evidence to answer the outstanding questions from the FDA,” commented Lisa Becker, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Global Angina Therapies, at Neovasc. “The input from the COSIRA-II Executive Steering Committee as well as the discussions with FDA have been instrumental in our efforts to initiate and advance this trial.”

About Reducer  

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union and Under Investigation in the United States for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.   

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neovasc Announces Submission of COSIRA-II Protocol Supplement to FDA VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq, TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has filed a supplement to the COSIRA-II Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board