Comment on news

On 16 August 2021 in an article in newspaper Diena Jānis Buks, chairperson of JSC Olainfarm, provided an opinion on future listing of JSC Olainfarm shares on the stock exchange where it is mentioned that some shareholders are contemplating about delisting of JSC Olainfarm shares from the regulated market. With this we would like to inform that only shareholders meeting can make a decision to delist shares from the stock exchange. At the moment a shareholders meeting where such proposal would be reviewed has not been called.