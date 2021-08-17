checkAd

Great Atlantic Drilling Confirms Additional Quartz Veins 300 Meters North of Jacklyn Main with Visible Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the following two drill holes (GP-21-154 and GP-21-155) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. These holes are part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone. The holes were completed at the Jaclyn North Zone in an area of gold bearing quartz boulders. Both holes intersected sulfide bearing quartz veins. Visible gold is present in a quartz vein in GP-21-154

Quartz Veining in GP-21-154 with Visible Gold

Drill Holes GP-21-154 and GP-21-155 tested the Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ) east of pre-Great Atlantic drilling, being part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone. The first three holes of the Phase 2 drilling program (GP-20-146, GP-20-147 and GP-20-148), conducted during late 2020, extended the JNZ quartz vein system approximately 260 meters further east along strike with each hole intersecting gold bearing quartz veins (see News Releases on the Company's website). GP-21-154 and GP-21-155 were definition holes in this area of the JNZ, each drilled near the west margin of a zone of gold bearing quartz boulders.

The company located gold bearing quartz boulders during 2017-2020 in the area of current drilling at the JNZ, including four boulder samples exceeding 100 g/t gold. This northeast trending quartz boulder field is approximately 300 meters long

Drill hole GP-21-154 was drilled slightly southeast at an approximate 48-degree dip to a length of 122 meters. The objective of the hole was to test the projected up-dip extension of a gold bearing quartz veined interval (including 1.28 g/t gold over 0.87 meters core length) intersected in drill hole GP-21-147. GP-21-154 intersected a quartz veined interval at 20.3 - 22.2 meters. Visible gold is present in one vein within this interval. Sulfide mineralization is also present locally in quartz veins within this interval.

Drill hole GP-21-155 was collared approximately 10 meters north of GP-19-154. Drill hole GP-19-155 was drilled slightly southeast at an approximate 64-degree dip to a length of 92 meters. It intersected multiple quartz veins of which the most prominent and sulfide bearing veins being intersected at 24.20 - 24.75 meters (possible down-dip extension of the quartz veined interval intersected in GP-21-154) and at 56.22 - 56.52 meters.

