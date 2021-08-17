checkAd

Chamberlain University and Stride Set High School Students on the Path to Nursing Careers

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., and Stride, Inc., (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—have teamed up to accelerate high school students on a path to careers in nursing through a first-of-its-kind education offering.

With an estimated shortage nationwide of half a million nurses by 2030, an aging population, increased demand on the healthcare system and the need to advance health equity, the U.S. faces an urgent need to introduce new and diverse talent to the field of nursing. Through industry-relevant course work, extracurricular networking and job shadowing experiences, Chamberlain and Stride will introduce students enrolled at Stride Career Prep high schools and programs to a future in nursing, one of the nation’s top in-demand healthcare jobs.

The project reflects an emphasis by both organizations to create pathways for lifelong learners through access to high-quality educational opportunities, professional development and alignment with workforce needs and rewarding careers. Chamberlain University is part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider that includes higher education institutions that prepare students for fields in healthcare.

“We are excited to work with Stride to open new doors and opportunities for students considering a career in nursing,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “Inspiring and encouraging students at the high school level is the first step to creating pathways for a more diversified nursing and healthcare workforce and in addressing critical healthcare workforce shortages.”

Stride Career Prep’s healthcare career learning offerings are being designed to include high school courses and opportunities to earn degree-eligible credits, with the goal of reducing time-to-completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Stride’s collaboration with Chamberlain launched this summer with a Nursing Exploration Camp led by Chamberlain faculty. Initiatives will continue into the 2021 school year with online courses and Stride's Nursing Club for high school students.

