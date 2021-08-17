checkAd

Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires 18th Student Housing Property in Los Angels, California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:12  |  32   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, announced today that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Zinnia Investments, LLC, ("Zinnia") Hubilu closed on the purchase of it’s 18th real estate property located at 1284 W. 38th Street in Los Angeles. The property fits perfectly into the Company’s key markets, in path of growth, walking distance to USC campus and within blocks from the Vermont/Exposition LA Metro subway station. In addition, this property is located a short walk from Exposition Park, home to the LA Memorial Coliseum, Banc of California Stadium, the Natural History Museum, California Science Center, and the new George Lucas Star Wars Museum.

CEO, David Behrend commented on HBUV’s recent acquisition and 2020 financial reporting, “This is our 18th real estate acquisition, a property in walking distance of USC Campus and the Vermont/Exposition Metro subway station, directly in the path of growth. Our company continues to see robust growth in numbers. From 2019 to 2020, Wholly Owned Properties increased from 11 to 14, a 27% increase, Revenues grew from GAAP $442,965 to $880,632, a 98% increase. Real Estate Gross Assets grew from NON-GAAP $10,250,000 to $13,505,000, a 31% increase and Real Estate Net Assets increased from NON-GAAP $3,026,000 to $4,350,000, a 43% increase. As we continue to expand our portfolio; we feel confident that our investors will be pleased with the company’s steady growth and execution of our strategic business strategy.”

DISCLOSURE: NON-GAAP numbers are NOT AUDITED and are based on ESTIMATED MARKET VALUES and audited Real Estate Liabilities only. Other company liabilities are NOT INCLUDED in the calculation of Real Estate Net Assets.

About Hubilu Venture Corporation: Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation, inspired by Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

The company specializes in acquiring student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC Campus and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations within the Los Angeles area. Recently, the company expanded to acquire properties desired by corporations and non-profits that provide transitional housing. These organizations are both privately and government funded and help address the effects of homelessness, poverty, mental and physical illness, handicap, abuse, and addiction, and provide assistance with a safe home facilitating personal stability and people back into the work force. Hubilu is currently working with award winning organizations including PATH, Covenant House, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Sanctuary of Hope, People Concern, St Josephs, LAFH, Jovenes, Blessed Sacrament, and New Beginnings.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires 18th Student Housing Property in Los Angels, California BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, announced today that through its wholly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board