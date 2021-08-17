Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires 18th Student Housing Property in Los Angels, California

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, announced today that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Zinnia Investments, LLC, ("Zinnia") Hubilu closed on the purchase of it’s 18th real estate property located at 1284 W. 38th Street in Los Angeles. The property fits perfectly into the Company’s key markets, in path of growth, walking distance to USC campus and within blocks from the Vermont/Exposition LA Metro subway station. In addition, this property is located a short walk from Exposition Park, home to the LA Memorial Coliseum, Banc of California Stadium, the Natural History Museum, California Science Center, and the new George Lucas Star Wars Museum.



CEO, David Behrend commented on HBUV’s recent acquisition and 2020 financial reporting, “This is our 18th real estate acquisition, a property in walking distance of USC Campus and the Vermont/Exposition Metro subway station, directly in the path of growth. Our company continues to see robust growth in numbers. From 2019 to 2020, Wholly Owned Properties increased from 11 to 14, a 27% increase, Revenues grew from GAAP $442,965 to $880,632, a 98% increase. Real Estate Gross Assets grew from NON-GAAP $10,250,000 to $13,505,000, a 31% increase and Real Estate Net Assets increased from NON-GAAP $3,026,000 to $4,350,000, a 43% increase. As we continue to expand our portfolio; we feel confident that our investors will be pleased with the company’s steady growth and execution of our strategic business strategy.”

DISCLOSURE: NON-GAAP numbers are NOT AUDITED and are based on ESTIMATED MARKET VALUES and audited Real Estate Liabilities only. Other company liabilities are NOT INCLUDED in the calculation of Real Estate Net Assets.

About Hubilu Venture Corporation: Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation, inspired by Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

The company specializes in acquiring student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC Campus and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations within the Los Angeles area. Recently, the company expanded to acquire properties desired by corporations and non-profits that provide transitional housing. These organizations are both privately and government funded and help address the effects of homelessness, poverty, mental and physical illness, handicap, abuse, and addiction, and provide assistance with a safe home facilitating personal stability and people back into the work force. Hubilu is currently working with award winning organizations including PATH, Covenant House, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Sanctuary of Hope, People Concern, St Josephs, LAFH, Jovenes, Blessed Sacrament, and New Beginnings.