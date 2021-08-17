Healixa Inc. Acquires Patents and Marks For Atmospheric Water Harvesting

Holbrook, New York, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the patents and marks for Atmospheric Water Harvesting (“AWH”), a game changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy.

The water and water treatment market size is expected to reach $456.68 Billion by 2026 according to Fortune Business Insights. Additionally, the report states that the growth in recent years was driven by the increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants across the world. However, our new AWH technology can accomplish the same goal but in a much cleaner, safer and less expensive way. This technology would significantly reduce the need for such plants and as a result we expect to be able to quickly take significant market share in this fast-growing market. To this end, Healixa is currently completing a prototype that is expected to be ready for testing in the next several weeks. Helixa already has had several government agencies and large companies express interest in our AWH technology and is projecting initial orders of potentially several hundreds of thousands of the AWH machines.

“This technology has the ability to change the game on the current clean water crisis that is accelerating throughout the world,” said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “Given that every day, more than 800 children under 5 dies from lack of clean uncontaminated water, we are moving expeditiously to get this product to market. Quite frankly, everyday counts.” “This is a perfect example of our methodology of doing well for our investors and shareholders while doing good and help to improve the world around us, ” added Mr. Parker.

This AWH technology, to be called the Global Acquaduct, furthers Healixa’s mission to provide fundamental pillars for sustainable communities through novel technology. Healixa now has the ability to make a major impact on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to provide universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

AWH inventor Daniel Lang said, “We are proud to be part of the Healixa team and share Healixa’s mission to ‘Do Well While Doing Good’.” Mr. Lang continued, “I believe that Global Acquaduct personifies our shared goal of creating ethically engineered products and services that allow us to harness the world around us and still live in balance with it.”

“Now that we have made significant progress in both the health-tech space with our partnership with a global ride share company to offer last-mile delivery services of prescription medications directly to the customer’s doorstep, and now our entrance into the clean water space with the acquisition of the AWH technology, we expect to push forward on both fronts and to be able to report meaningful milestones in both over next few months,” added Mr. Parker.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



