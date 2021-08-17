Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / WeShield - a subsidiary of Optec International OTC Markets OPTI has been ranked 53rd of 5000 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies. The list …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / WeShield - a subsidiary of Optec International OTC Markets OPTI has been ranked 53rd of 5000 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful organizations within the American economy's most dynamic segment- independent small businesses.

With close to $100 million in revenue, WeShield saw exponential growth over the past year and a half due to unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment. The company expects to continue on this trajectory to keep up with the evolving global needs for PPE and medical supplies. While the company was initially founded to assist organizations in gaining access to much-needed safe and effective PPE materials while helping to avoid price-gouging and fraud, WeShield's use of a proprietary AI-powered sales and marketing engine engaged long-term clients within national hospital networks, government agencies, retailers and hospitality groups. This vast customer base across several verticals led to its impressive 10,000% annual gains, pushing it to number 53 on Inc. 5000 list for 2021.

"Demand for PPE has always been high in certain sectors, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has exploded and is on pace to grow to over a hundred billion dollar industry globally within the next five years. With our ability to move quickly, WeShield became a lifeline to many organizations navigating safety protocols," comments Roman Vinfield, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at WeShield. "We've seen tremendous growth and are honored to be recognized as no. 53 in this year's Inc. 5000 list. We're laser-focused on continuing to grow and support businesses nationwide and look forward to what our company's future has in store."

WeShield is in good company with this year's other winners. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.