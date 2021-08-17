checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced it will create non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) inspired by WWE Superstar John Cena, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, just in time for SummerSlam.

WWE Drops John Cena NFTs Leading into SummerSlam (Photo: Business Wire)

The drop will feature a platinum tier auction that includes a one-of-one exclusive NFT. The NFTs will be presented in conjunction with Bitski and available at WWE.com/NFT. The platinum tier auction will be live for 24 hours, beginning at the start of SmackDown this Friday, August 20 at 8 pm ET through the start of SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET.

The top bidder for the platinum tier will receive:

  • A one-of-a-kind NFT;
  • A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, including two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access and hotel accommodations;
  • A personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner’s name engraved on the side plates;
  • John Cena’s “Dr. of Thuganomics” style chain from WrestleMania 35.

The gold tier will drop in time for SummerSlam this Saturday, August 21 and include 500 limited edition NFTs, along with a limited-edition merch box personally curated by Cena.

“The Summer of Cena will be capped off by a phenomenal main event at SummerSlam as well as an opportunity for the WWE Universe to own unique collectibles inspired by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21, marking the first time it has been held at an NFL stadium. The event will be headlined by megastar John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. SummerSlam will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

