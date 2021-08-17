AB Value and Bradley Radoff Combine Efforts to Form the Largest Shareholder Group at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Implement Urgent and Necessary Change at the Company

AB Value Management LLC, together with its affiliates (“AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation representing approximately 12.53% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the “Company”), today announced that it has agreed with Bradley Radoff (“Mr. Radoff” and together with AB Value, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) to combine their efforts to implement change at the Company. The Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain support AB Value’s previously announced slate of highly-qualified director candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) consisting of Andrew T. Berger, Rhonda J. Parish, Mark Riegel, Sandra Elizabeth Taylor and Mary Kennedy Thompson.

“We are pleased to announce the formation of the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain and are determined to continue championing shareholder interests at the Company,” said Andrew T. Berger, Managing Member of AB Value. “It is clear to us that all of the Company’s recently announced changes have been purely reactionary and only further demonstrate that many of the incumbent directors will go to great lengths to avoid making difficult shareholder-friendly decisions. This only strengthens our resolve to continue our campaign to maximize value for all shareholders of the Company.”