DGAP-Adhoc Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021

17-Aug-2021 / 15:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wuppertal, 17 August 2021 - In light of the positive performance of the companies of the GESCO Group in the first half of 2021 and the expectations for the rest of the year, the Executive Board of GESCO AG ("GESCO") has raised the target ranges for sales and earnings for financial year 2021.

The original guidance issued at the end of April 2021 had forecast Group sales of between € 445 million and € 465 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 16.5 million to € 18.5 million (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation). During the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021, the Executive Board refined the outlook, specifying the upper end of the range in each case.

GESCO now expects Group sales of between € 465 million and € 485 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 20 million to € 22 million at Group level for financial year 2021 (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation, as previously announced).

Publication of the business figures for the first half of 2021, as well as additional information, is scheduled for 24 August 2021.


Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: investorrelations@gesco.de * presse@gesco.de * stimmrechte@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 248200
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: info@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
DGAP-Adhoc Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Forecast Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021 17-Aug-2021 / 15:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

