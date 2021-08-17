Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021

GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021 Wuppertal, 17 August 2021 - In light of the positive performance of the companies of the GESCO Group in the first half of 2021 and the expectations for the rest of the year, the Executive Board of GESCO AG ("GESCO") has raised the target ranges for sales and earnings for financial year 2021.

The original guidance issued at the end of April 2021 had forecast Group sales of between € 445 million and € 465 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 16.5 million to € 18.5 million (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation). During the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021, the Executive Board refined the outlook, specifying the upper end of the range in each case.

GESCO now expects Group sales of between € 465 million and € 485 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 20 million to € 22 million at Group level for financial year 2021 (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation, as previously announced).

Publication of the business figures for the first half of 2021, as well as additional information, is scheduled for 24 August 2021.



