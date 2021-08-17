DGAP-Adhoc Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Forecast
GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021
The original guidance issued at the end of April 2021 had forecast Group sales of between € 445 million and € 465 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 16.5 million to € 18.5 million (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation). During the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021, the Executive Board refined the outlook, specifying the upper end of the range in each case.
GESCO now expects Group sales of between € 465 million and € 485 million, along with Group net income after minority interest of € 20 million to € 22 million at Group level for financial year 2021 (both key performance indicators before M&A activities and without changes to the scope of consolidation, as previously announced).
Publication of the business figures for the first half of 2021, as well as additional information, is scheduled for 24 August 2021.
Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: investorrelations@gesco.de * presse@gesco.de * stimmrechte@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 248200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|info@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1227071
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1227071 17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
