checkAd

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Increases Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:22  |  32   |   |   

- Increased 2022 Financial Projections Reflect Theraplant’s Upside Potential from Projected 2022 Commencement of Recreational Marijuana Sales in Connecticut -

- Company Also Provides Update on Theraplant Transaction -

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (“Greenrose” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced that it has increased its full year 2022 financial projections for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as stated in the revised investor presentation filed with the SEC on July 28th, 2021.

Greenrose’s expanded financial projections reflect Theraplant’s additional upside potential from Connecticut’s earlier-than-anticipated approval of recreational marijuana sales, which are anticipated to begin in mid-2022. The Company’s current full year 2022 financial projections, compared to the previous projections provided in the presentation filed by Greenrose on June 16th, 2021, are summarized below:

  Previous Current1
Revenue $230 million $260 to $295 million
Adjusted EBITDA $90 million $110 to $135 million


“Our increased full year 2022 financial projections reflect the strength of our platform, combined with the benefits of regulatory tailwinds within the initial states we plan to operate in,” said Mickey Harley, CEO of Greenrose. “The approval of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut meaningfully expands Theraplant’s addressable market and came on an earlier timeline than we originally anticipated. Meanwhile, we remain well-positioned with True Harvest in Arizona as the statewide market continues to benefit from the launch of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year. Rounding out our platform, Shango and The Health Center also remain on track to meet their 2022 projections. As we continue to monitor the growth trajectories of our proposed platform assets and markets, we will remain focused on working to close our initial business combination and positioning ourselves for optimal execution on our stated growth objectives.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Increases Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook - Increased 2022 Financial Projections Reflect Theraplant’s Upside Potential from Projected 2022 Commencement of Recreational Marijuana Sales in Connecticut - - Company Also Provides Update on Theraplant Transaction - AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 17, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board