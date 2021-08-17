Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Increases Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (“Greenrose” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced that it has increased its full year 2022 financial projections for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as stated in the revised investor presentation filed with the SEC on July 28th, 2021.

Greenrose’s expanded financial projections reflect Theraplant’s additional upside potential from Connecticut’s earlier-than-anticipated approval of recreational marijuana sales, which are anticipated to begin in mid-2022. The Company’s current full year 2022 financial projections, compared to the previous projections provided in the presentation filed by Greenrose on June 16th, 2021, are summarized below:

Previous Current1 Revenue $230 million $260 to $295 million Adjusted EBITDA $90 million $110 to $135 million



“Our increased full year 2022 financial projections reflect the strength of our platform, combined with the benefits of regulatory tailwinds within the initial states we plan to operate in,” said Mickey Harley, CEO of Greenrose. “The approval of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut meaningfully expands Theraplant’s addressable market and came on an earlier timeline than we originally anticipated. Meanwhile, we remain well-positioned with True Harvest in Arizona as the statewide market continues to benefit from the launch of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year. Rounding out our platform, Shango and The Health Center also remain on track to meet their 2022 projections. As we continue to monitor the growth trajectories of our proposed platform assets and markets, we will remain focused on working to close our initial business combination and positioning ourselves for optimal execution on our stated growth objectives.”