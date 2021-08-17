As the New School Year Approaches, Arkansas Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Succeed

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Arkansas Virtual Academy ( ARVA ) a full-time public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ARVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 18.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ARVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ARVA have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But it’s time to get Arkansas’ students back on track,” said Amy Johnson, head of school for ARVA. “We are ready and excited to provide students with an education that helps them succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ARVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ARVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit arva.k12.com, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

