Lixte Biotechnology’s LB-100 Shown in Animal Models to Significantly Reduce Behavioral Sensitization, an Important Feature of Methamphetamine Addiction

PASADENA, CA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: LIXT) (“Lixte”), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, noted that in pre-clinical studies its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, was reported to reduce behavioral sensitization underlying addiction to methamphetamine (METH). Behavioral sensitization is widely considered a key neurobiological mechanism in drug addiction.

Studies in animal models have shown that dysregulation in the activity of PP2A could be a factor in diseases of the central nervous system, including drug addiction. A recent scientific paper (Shang et al., NeuroReport, April 2021) explains how LB-100, by inhibiting PP2A, blocked METH-induced behavioral sensitization in rodents.

Lixte’s Chief Executive Officer, John S. Kovach, M.D., commented, “These findings are the latest in a series of pre-clinical studies demonstrating the impact of LB-100 in various diseases that may benefit from PP2A regulation. While our clinical focus today is on highly aggressive cancers, such data may open doors for future clinical trials of LB-100 for additional indications.”

Last month, Lixte commented on outside research citing LB-100’s PP2A inhibition as a potential therapeutic strategy for triple-negative breast cancer. This announcement was followed by a report that LB-100, combined with another investigational agent, stimulated bone growth in models of dwarfism.

Lixte’s pipeline presently includes clinical studies of LB-100 for myelodysplastic (MDS) syndromes, advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The total market for these cancer targets exceeds $5 billion.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com