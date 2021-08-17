checkAd

ACM Research’s Operating Subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Completes its IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:24  |  34   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today is providing an update on the status of the proposed initial public offering (the “STAR Market IPO”) and listing of shares of ACM’s operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”).

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) has indicated that ACM Shanghai has received approval for its STAR Market IPO registration and will soon enter the issuance process for the STAR Market IPO. ACM estimates that the issuance process will be completed in the next several months, but the timing is subject to numerous factors outside ACM Shanghai’s control.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We are excited that ACM Shanghai has completed the CSRC registration and is moving to the final phase of the issuance process for its IPO on the STAR Market. We are confident that the STAR Market listing, combined with the continued listing of ACM’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market, can accelerate our mission to become a global player in the semiconductor equipment industry.”

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the second and third paragraphs of this press release with respect to ACM Shanghai’s completion and timing of the STAR Market IPO and listing of shares on the STAR Market are not historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements, which are expectations only, reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. ACM Shanghai may not be able to complete its STAR Market IPO and listing for a number of reasons, many of which are outside ACM Shanghai’s control and any of which could be exacerbated even further by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in China and globally. Among other factors, ACM Shanghai must obtain further Chinese governmental approvals required to permit the STAR Market IPO and listing, one or more of which approvals may be denied, or significantly delayed, by the regulators for reasons outside of, or unknown to, ACM Shanghai. Similarly, the STAR Market listing application may be denied or delayed by the CSRC in its discretion. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACM Research’s Operating Subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Completes its IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today is providing an update on the status of the proposed initial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board