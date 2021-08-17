Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance of Annual Stockholder Meeting

For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ended June 30, 2021, Company Expects Strong Streaming Revenue Increases Similar to the Prior Sequential Quarter and Positive Net IncomeLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today released comments by Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, highlighting the Company's positive business results and outlook in advance of the Annual Stockholder Meeting to be held at 2p PT on September 21, 2021.

"Last October, I issued comments following our Annual Stockholder Meeting that outlined Cinedigm's progress during the prior fiscal year. I also detailed our aggressive plan to complete our business transformation by rapidly building our streaming entertainment business, while simultaneously strengthening our balance sheet. Since that time, we have made remarkable progress on both fronts and have exceeded our key business objectives across the board.

Given that level of success, this year I thought it would be helpful to comment on some of our specific achievements in advance of the Shareholder Meeting, while also putting into context a couple of the proposals that shareholders are currently voting on. I would also like to highlight that we just posted a new Cinedigm investor presentation detailing the company's strategic vision and outlook. The presentation deck can be accessed at Cinedigm's Investor Relations site here.

The business and financial results we reported for the last quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 demonstrated that the company is firing on all cylinders, and that we have completed our transformation into a leading streaming entertainment and technology company focused on building a broad channel portfolio targeted at enthusiast fan bases. Streaming channel revenues were up 197% over the prior year quarter with ad-supported and subscription revenues up 331% and 117%, respectively. Overall, Streaming and Digital segment revenues represented 75% of the Company's total revenue. We also posted our fourth record quarter in a row of digital content sales.