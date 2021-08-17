checkAd

Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce, released today its 2020 Sustainability Report which further solidifies the company’s leadership position in defining what sustainable production means at scale for large producers. The company is taking a bold step in expanding its sustainability efforts beyond just its operations as a way to do its part in reducing – what a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) calls – the “widespread, rapid, and intensifying” effects of climate change. Fresh Del Monte’s Sustainability Report delves deep into the company’s commitment to ongoing environmental protection, providing healthy choices for consumers, and empowering the health and well-being of its team members and communities, including a list of its ambitious 2030 goals toward creating A Brighter World Tomorrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005253/en/

Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals (Photo: Business Wire)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very proud of the steps we’ve taken, and are taking to create a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food system,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte. “However, what brings me the most joy is that our programs are truly born out of passion, starting at the ground level, literally and figuratively, with every team member taking an active role in advancing our efforts. Without our team members, we wouldn’t stand a chance. This Sustainability Report is the mosaic of all the contributions our team members around the globe are living every single day,” he added.

Expanding on the company’s commitment to growing responsibly and sustainably, Fresh Del Monte takes its efforts beyond its operations to create resilient and multifunctional landscapes. Utilizing a holistic approach to regenerative agriculture, Fresh Del Monte works to thrive alongside its local communities and ecosystems by increasing soil health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem services, water availability, and quality throughout its operations and watersheds.

Fresh Del Monte has already surpassed two of its 2025 sustainability goals around environmental protection and team member well-being while continuing to make steady progress toward the other goals. This year, the company has set even more ambitious goals for 2030, such as implementing regenerative and soil health management practices in 100% of owned and associate grower’s farms, reducing food loss and organic waste sent to landfill by 50%, and reducing virgin plastic usage by 25% on purchased consumer packaging compared with its 2020 baseline.

The full Sustainability Report, including the comprehensive list of 2030 goals, can be found at www.freshdelmonte.com/sustainability

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce, released today its 2020 Sustainability Report which further solidifies the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Fresh Del Monte Produce to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten