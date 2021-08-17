OLB Group CEO Ronny Yakov to Discuss Payments Trends at Mobile Payments Conference

In the session, “CT Payments Trends & Integrations,” Yakov will describe the various strategies merchants are using to satisfy the evolving consumer interest in new payment mediums, including cryptocurrency and other instruments. Yakov will also discuss how merchants are leveraging data analytics and other capabilities to improve efficiency, lower operating costs, and build brand loyalty.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that Ronny Yakov, the company’s chief executive officer, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Mobile Payments Conference and will discuss payment acceptance and merchant processing trends. The virtual conference takes place August 17-19, 2021. Yakov’s panel is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT on August 19.

“The pandemic has really accelerated digital transformation initiatives for merchants, who now find themselves serving more customers through digital means, and in many instances, accepting digital currencies,” said Yakov. “OLB is highly focused on small- and mid-size merchants and helping these businesses leverage the rapidly expanding scope of payment acceptance technologies online, mobile, and in-store. This discussion at MPC will help merchants understand the various options they can implement to facilitate payment acceptance in the digital world.”

OLB’s SecurePay Payment Gateway provides integrated support for traditional card-based payments, as well as major digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, cryptocurrency wallets, and PayPal. The cloud-based platform also includes integrations with multiple back-office systems including QuickBooks and other business software applications. Omnicommerce merchant solutions from OLB also include the OmniSoft business management platform, which provides merchants with a suite of solutions from order and payment acceptance to kitchen and warehouse operations.

To participate in this session, register for a free pass to the virtual conference. The pass includes free access to the full three-day conference.

Merchants interested in implementing cryptocurrency commerce or omnicommerce services can set up a SecurePay or OmniSoft account.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data.

