checkAd

Sinclair Names Daniel J. Hoffman Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:31  |  30   |   |   

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) (“Sinclair” or the "Company"), today announced that Daniel J. Hoffman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation. Hoffman will report to Rob Weisbord, President, Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, and will lead the Company’s data and technology integration into the sales process.

“Dan has over twenty-five years of experience in the broadcast and cable industry with an extensive background in station operations, finance and change management,” said Mr. Weisbord. “We are proud to be promoting him to this new role, where he will help evolve our sales strategy and productivity, while driving revenue working with technology partners.”

Mr. Hoffman, who joined Sinclair in 2013, will also retain his current responsibilities as Group Manager, with operational oversight over 15 properties across Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“As Sinclair continues to grow, our sales strategy and data analytics technology will continue to evolve, and I am looking forward to creating opportunities to better serve both our internal and external customers and assist them in their revenue goals,” said Mr. Hoffman.

Prior to joining Sinclair Broadcast Group, Mr. Hoffman served as Vice President of Sales for Granite Broadcasting, focusing on multi-platform operations with sales integration. Prior to that, he worked for several groups in the broadcast industry including Gray Television, Inc., Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc., and Emmis Communications. Prior to those groups, he worked as Director of Sales at Comcast Corporation overseeing operations in both the Baltimore and Washington DMAs. He started his career in the cable industry as an Account Executive for Tele-Communications Inc. in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hoffman succeeds Dan Mellon, a long-term veteran of Sinclair Broadcast Group, who retired on July 31st.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinclair Names Daniel J. Hoffman Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) (“Sinclair” or the "Company"), today announced that Daniel J. Hoffman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation. Hoffman will report to Rob Weisbord, President, Broadcast and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Sinclair Announces Appointment of Will Bell as Head of Distribution and Network Relations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the Country
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Sinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Sinclair Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten