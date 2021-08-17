FuelPositive Commissions Study that shows Canada produces enough excess green energy today to replace fossil fuels used for freight transportation, passenger aviation and more with carbon-free ammonia (NH3)

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada produces sufficient green electricity in off-peak demand hours to produce enough carbon-free ammonia (NH3) to replace the use of fossil fuels for 100% of the passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in the country, according to a study commissioned by FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”). If all carbon-free ammonia were used, the result would be a 15.3% reduction in Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions. [Link to study summary: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ee10c6a-ba72-409f-bc0c- ... ]

In early 2021, FuelPositive commissioned emissions reduction and carbon credit specialist Andre Mech to conduct an analysis of Canada’s green off-peak electricity capacity and to determine the fuel needs and the carbon emissions of the Canadian transportation sector. The intention was to discover whether it would be possible to replace fossil fuels used for transportation with carbon-free ammonia (NH3) – and to measure the impact that would have on the country’s carbon emissions. FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 is produced using only air, water and green electricity. For the purposes of this study, Mech used 2019 data. Green electricity was defined as hydroelectric, solar and wind.

The findings of Mech’s analysis were startling. Canada has enough off-peak green electricity today to provide non-polluting, carbon-free NH3 fuel to power 63% of all the passenger cars, light trucks, passenger aviation, buses, light rail, motorcycles, freight trucking, freight aviation, rail, marine and other sector vehicles in the country. But even more exciting, Canada has enough off-peak green electricity to provide carbon-free NH3 to power 100% of the needs of passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in Canada – all regulated industries that are notoriously high greenhouse gas emitters with significant government mandates to decarbonize.