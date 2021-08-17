checkAd

FuelPositive Commissions Study that shows Canada produces enough excess green energy today to replace fossil fuels used for freight transportation, passenger aviation and more with carbon-free ammonia (NH3)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:34  |  41   |   |   

Converting from fossil fuels to carbon-free ammonia (NH3) offers a transition strategy for Canada’s high-polluting transportation sector

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada produces sufficient green electricity in off-peak demand hours to produce enough carbon-free ammonia (NH3) to replace the use of fossil fuels for 100% of the passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in the country, according to a study commissioned by FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”). If all carbon-free ammonia were used, the result would be a 15.3% reduction in Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions. [Link to study summary: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ee10c6a-ba72-409f-bc0c- ...]

In early 2021, FuelPositive commissioned emissions reduction and carbon credit specialist Andre Mech to conduct an analysis of Canada’s green off-peak electricity capacity and to determine the fuel needs and the carbon emissions of the Canadian transportation sector. The intention was to discover whether it would be possible to replace fossil fuels used for transportation with carbon-free ammonia (NH3) – and to measure the impact that would have on the country’s carbon emissions. FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 is produced using only air, water and green electricity. For the purposes of this study, Mech used 2019 data. Green electricity was defined as hydroelectric, solar and wind.

The findings of Mech’s analysis were startling. Canada has enough off-peak green electricity today to provide non-polluting, carbon-free NH3 fuel to power 63% of all the passenger cars, light trucks, passenger aviation, buses, light rail, motorcycles, freight trucking, freight aviation, rail, marine and other sector vehicles in the country. But even more exciting, Canada has enough off-peak green electricity to provide carbon-free NH3 to power 100% of the needs of passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in Canada – all regulated industries that are notoriously high greenhouse gas emitters with significant government mandates to decarbonize.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FuelPositive Commissions Study that shows Canada produces enough excess green energy today to replace fossil fuels used for freight transportation, passenger aviation and more with carbon-free ammonia (NH3) Converting from fossil fuels to carbon-free ammonia (NH3) offers a transition strategy for Canada’s high-polluting transportation sectorTORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canada produces sufficient green electricity in off-peak demand hours …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board