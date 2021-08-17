Asante Gold Closes $74.65 Million Subscription Receipts Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company"), has issued 74,650,000 subscription receipts priced at $1 per subscription receipt to raise gross proceeds of $74,650,000. A further 1,593,000 subscription receipts were issued with respect to finder’s fees.



On closing of the previously reported Bibiani Mine transaction, now expected to occur on August 19, 2021, the 74,650,000 subscription receipts will automatically convert, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holders thereof, to 106,642,857 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at the rate of one share for each C$0.70 of receipts. The 1,593,000 finder’s fee subscription receipts will automatically convert to 2,275,714 common shares.