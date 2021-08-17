checkAd

Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 15:35  |  52   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). today announced that it will distribute approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock of SEATECH Ventures Corp. ("SEAV") to GRNQ's shareholders of …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). today announced that it will distribute approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock of SEATECH Ventures Corp. ("SEAV") to GRNQ's shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.

SEAV shares are quoted on the OTC Pink sheets and SEAV plans to apply to up-list to a mainboard stock exchange in 2022. The recent closing price of SEAV was $2.08 which represents a dividend value of $13.7 million to GRNQ shareholders. GRNQ owns a total of 10 million shares of SEAV. The dividend will comprise approximately one (1) share of SEAV Rule 144 Restricted common stock for approximately every 10 shares of GRNQ common stock issued and outstanding on the record date.

CEO CK Lee said, "We are very pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with this valuable dividend. We are planning several more dividends in the near future of other companies we are currently incubating and that are quoted on the OTC Market and also a possible Securitized Token Offering STO dividend."

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Greenpro Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). today announced that it will distribute approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock of SEATECH Ventures Corp. ("SEAV") to GRNQ's shareholders of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device ...
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21GreenPro Capital CEO Outlines Plans of Making CryptoSX the Leading STO Exchange Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the Development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone in Brunei and East ASEAN Growth Area to Serve over 1.9 Billion Muslims Globally
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21GreenPro Releases Digital Transformation Roadmap for Corporate and Financial Advisory Hub
Accesswire | Analysen