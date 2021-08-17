Eurocommercial Properties – Half Year Results 2021 conference call invitation

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2021 on Friday 27 August 2021 with the press release publication moving forward to 7:30 CET.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/202 ... to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands : +31 (0) 20 708 5073

UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Italy: +39 06 83360400

US: +1 212 999 6659

Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webca ...