Eurocommercial Properties – Half Year Results 2021 conference call invitation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 15:38  |  32   |   |   

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2021 on Friday 27 August 2021 with the press release publication moving forward to 7:30 CET.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/202 ... to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:
Netherlands : +31 (0) 20 708 5073
UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
Italy: +39 06 83360400
US: +1 212 999 6659
Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webca ...

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company’s website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webca ...  shortly before the start of the call.





