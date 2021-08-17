checkAd

AmeraMex International Inks Orders Totaling Approximately $960,000

Autor: Accesswire
CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $960,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $17.2 million.

UTR Trucks are used to move semi-trailers around a cargo yard or warehouse facility.

The orders are for two loaded and one unloaded container handlers, three ASV Posi-Track and Skid Steer Loaders and two UTR trucks. The equipment is shipping to docks, container yards, commercial growers and a ranch located in Georgia, Texas, and California. All equipment is expected to ship before the end of the quarter. Revenue is not taken on sales until the equipment ships to the customer.

ASV RT-120

For more information and pricing or to arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

