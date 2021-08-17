AmeraMex International Inks Orders Totaling Approximately $960,000

Y-T-D sales total $17.2 millionCHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has …

UTR Trucks are used to move semi-trailers around a cargo yard or warehouse facility.

The orders are for two loaded and one unloaded container handlers, three ASV Posi-Track and Skid Steer Loaders and two UTR trucks. The equipment is shipping to docks, container yards, commercial growers and a ranch located in Georgia, Texas, and California. All equipment is expected to ship before the end of the quarter. Revenue is not taken on sales until the equipment ships to the customer.

For more information and pricing or to arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

