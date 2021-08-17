Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy

The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be conducted completely virtually via live webcast. Holders of record of RAC’s common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 29, 2021 may vote at the Special Meeting.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to, among other things, allow its stockholders to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”), which will create the industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Archaea Energy Inc. (the “Combined Company”). The parties expect that the Combined Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LFG” and “LFG WS,” respectively.

RAC stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact RAC’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 864-7964 (all others) or by email at RICE@dfking.com.

About Rice Acquisition Corp.

Rice Acquisition Corp. is led by former executives of Rice Energy and EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. We intend to leverage our expertise building industry-leading energy production companies to develop the world’s clean energy supply.

About Aria Energy LLC

Aria Energy LLC and its subsidiaries provide baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the U.S. Aria is a market leader in the North American landfill gas-to-renewable energy sector, having developed or constructed more than 50 projects over the last 30 years. Aria owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 25 energy projects across 13 states, collectively representing 24,880 MMBtu/day of RNG and 115.7 MW of electric capacity. Aria produces and supplies approximately 38 million gallons of RNG annually to fueling stations across the United States. Aria is led by seasoned industry veterans and has over 90 highly skilled operating personnel across the U.S. with a strong safety and environmental track record.