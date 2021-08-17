checkAd

Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 15:47  |  57   |   |   

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to, among other things, allow its stockholders to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”), which will create the industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform.

The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be conducted completely virtually via live webcast. Holders of record of RAC’s common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 29, 2021 may vote at the Special Meeting.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Archaea Energy Inc. (the “Combined Company”). The parties expect that the Combined Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LFG” and “LFG WS,” respectively.

RAC stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact RAC’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 864-7964 (all others) or by email at RICE@dfking.com.

About Rice Acquisition Corp.

Rice Acquisition Corp. is led by former executives of Rice Energy and EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. We intend to leverage our expertise building industry-leading energy production companies to develop the world’s clean energy supply.

About Aria Energy LLC

Aria Energy LLC and its subsidiaries provide baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the U.S. Aria is a market leader in the North American landfill gas-to-renewable energy sector, having developed or constructed more than 50 projects over the last 30 years. Aria owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 25 energy projects across 13 states, collectively representing 24,880 MMBtu/day of RNG and 115.7 MW of electric capacity. Aria produces and supplies approximately 38 million gallons of RNG annually to fueling stations across the United States. Aria is led by seasoned industry veterans and has over 90 highly skilled operating personnel across the U.S. with a strong safety and environmental track record.

Seite 1 von 3
Rice Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to, among other things, allow its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.2199 von 100 Deals fielen durch: Das ist die EINZIGE neue Aktie, die Anleger begeistert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare