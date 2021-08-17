checkAd

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Launches "At-The-Market" Equity Program

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP ("Sprott Asset Management"), a subsidiary of Sprott Inc., on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN) (TSX: U.U) (the "Trust"), a closed-ended trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical uranium, today announced that it has launched an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) to issue up to US$300,000,000 of units of the Trust (“Units”) in Canada.

“We are pleased to announce that we have launched the ATM Program for the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “Our goal is to increase the scale and liquidity of the Trust through regular purchases of physical uranium on the open market. We believe the ATM Program is the most cost effective and unitholder-friendly method to raise the capital necessary to achieve this objective while also creating long-term value for our unitholders.”

Distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be completed in accordance with the terms of a sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") dated August 16, 2021 between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Sales Agreement is available at www.sedar.com.

Sales of Units through the Agents, acting as agent, will be made through "at the market" issuances on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or other existing trading markets in Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. The Agents may only sell Units on marketplaces in Canada.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Trust's sole discretion. The Trust intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to acquire physical uranium in accordance with the Trust's objective and subject to the Trust's investment and operating restrictions.

The offering under the ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Trust’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated August 10, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus", and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Offering Documents"). The Offering Documents are available at www.sedar.com.

Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and other documents that the Trust has filed for more complete information about the Trust, the Sales Agreement and the ATM Program.

