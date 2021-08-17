checkAd

Creative Learning Corporation, parent company of STEAM-based children’s educational franchise Bricks 4 Kidz, expands into the Caribbean

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, parent company of the STEAM-based educational franchise Bricks 4 Kidz, announces the brand’s expansion into the Caribbean with the recent sale of a master franchise license for 13 Caribbean Islands.

Bricks 4 Kidz is the largest provider of STEAM Education in the world and has been recognized as the #1 children's enrichment company. The world of LEGO Bricks has provided a solid foundation for teaching children about the concepts of STEAM in addition to real-life skills such as communication, collaboration, and creativity. The sale gives the master franchisor the right to license at least 50 sub franchise licenses in the islands over the next several years. The collection of islands includes 13 sovereign states and 17 dependent territories. This level of expansion allows Bricks 4 Kidz programming to become available to a large number of children and organizations across the Caribbean.

We are continuing to build on our commitment to expand the Bricks 4 Kidz brand around the world," said Christopher Rego, CEO of Creative Learning Corporation. Caribbeans invest heavily in the education of their students, so we are very optimistic about the opportunity to grow the brand across the globe.”

About Creative Learning Corporation:
Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. Creative Learning Corporation is now operating in 36 countries.

The Caribbean Islands
The Caribbean Islands is a massive archipelago located in the Caribbean Sea, that can be subdivided into a few different regions: the Lucayan Archipelago, the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles and the ABC Islands. There are 13 sovereign states and 17 dependent territories in the Caribbean, and the predominant languages are English, Spanish, French, Dutch and Antillean creole. The Caribbean sprawls across more than 1.06 million square miles and is primarily located between North America and South America.

Contact Information: Robyn Ewing, rewing@creativelearningcorp.com 
904-238-3878





