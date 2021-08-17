Zoomlion's Pilot 5G Tower Crane Remote Intelligent Control System Completes Its First Hoisting Task Globally

ZHENGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) successfully demonstrated its 5G tower crane remote control system (the "System") on June 25 in Zhengzhou, China, and completed its first ever hoisting on the construction of Zhengzhou Jiangshan School.

Installed remotely and intelligently, the System was developed based on Zoomlion's unmanned tower crane project with the support of the advanced 5G technology of Henan Telecom. The System enables remote intelligent control, which replaces previous operations at high-altitudes or ground level. It has filled the gap in remote intelligent hoisting of tower cranes, promoted tower crane restoration, modified the construction method, improved the operator's working environment and reduced labor intensity to guarantee personal safety.