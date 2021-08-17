checkAd

DGAP-News Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 16:04  |  112   |   |   

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Dividend
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend

17.08.2021 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on D-share Dividend

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Qingdao, Province of Shandong, People's Republic of China

The company's annual general meeting of 25 June 2021 resolved to distribute, for each registered ordinary D-share, a

dividend per share in the amount of EUR 0,04756088 gross
dividend per share in the amount of EUR 0,04280479 less 10% withholding tax in China payable as of 20 August 2021

for the 2020 financial year. Shareholders entitled to dividends are those for whom shares in the company will be recorded on 19 August 2021 (record date).

The exchange rate of EUR 1 = RMB 7,6954 is based on the average exchange rate of the last 5 business days prior to the general meeting.

The company's shares will be listed "ex dividend" in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 20 August 2021.

The dividend will be paid out via Clearstream Banking AG subject to a deduction of Chinese withholding tax of 10%. The Chinese withholding tax is generally creditable against German (Corporate) income tax (Körperschaftsteuer/Einkommensteuer) on Chinese income or may be deducted when determining the income.

A German entity paying out the investment income (i.e. as a general rule the respective custodian) will generally pay out the dividends of a company domiciled in the People's Republic of China to shareholders who are subject to unlimited tax liability in Germany after deduction of German investment income tax (Kapitalertragsteuer) (final withholding tax (Abgeltungsteuer)). The tax deduction generally amounts to 25% plus solidarity surcharge (Solidaritätszuschlag) at a rate of 5.5% (the effective tax rate thus being 26.375%) and church tax (Kirchensteuer), if applicable (depending on the individual denomination and the state of residence). The assessment base for investment income tax is the gross dividend.

16:04 UhrDGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
