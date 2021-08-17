SCUF Gaming Launches the First Wireless Performance Controller Designed for Xbox Series X|S

SCUF Instinct incorporates all of the innovative features gamers expect from SCUF – including the patented paddle control system that helped make SCUF controllers the premier choice of competitive players everywhere – with an evolved controller design to improve performance for Xbox fans. Both Instinct and Instinct Pro include four embedded back control paddles, which can be programmed to replicate the ABXY buttons. Their refined ergonomic shape enables better control for a wide variety of hand sizes, with millions of customization options to suit all gamers including interchangeable faceplates, thumbsticks, and D-pads.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCUF Gaming, a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance gaming controllers, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today introduces the Designed for Xbox SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro, created specifically for the Xbox Series X|S.

SCUF Instinct Pro additionally offers new adjustable Instant Triggers, giving gamers the ability to choose between regular or instant-action at the flick of a switch. Instant Triggers eliminate the trigger pull, activating immediately with a one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click – ideal for fast-paced shooters. You can always switch back to regular triggers and be ready to play your favorite racing game. Instinct Pro also includes High-Performance Grip.

“With SCUF Instinct, gamers have a new advantage when playing on Xbox Series X|S. We’ve refined the way we deliver SCUF performance controllers, with a new form-factor that will appeal to an even wider range of gamers and hand sizes. Four Embedded Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, and a new thumbstick design combine to make our most reactive controller to date,” said Diego Nunez, SCUF Gaming Chief Marketing Officer. “Xbox fans are at the core of SCUF’s history, and we’re proud to have created a controller that both pays homage to that legacy and equips gamers for exciting new games on the newest console generation.”

Today’s gamers shouldn’t stick with one game, franchise, or genre, which is why Instinct introduces onboard, remappable profiles that can be toggled through at the press of a button, a SCUF first. Paddle profiles make it easy to fine-tune controller settings and save them for later for different games. No pause in gameplay, remapping tool, or app required.