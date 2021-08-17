Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.08.2021, 16:02 | 20 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 16:02 | TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.01 CONTACT: For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer